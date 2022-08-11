EV Chargers Will Be More Convenient than Gas Stations

with Peter Sinclair
It took a century to get fueling stations in the US to be as safe and clean as they are today. Thanks to government regulations, for example, gas station storage tanks are far less likely to leak into aquifers, fuel lines have cutoffs, and fuel nozzles in many states have vapor-recapture* technology.
Of course every new problem with charging tech will have people whining about how much better it was to have gas stations, back when they all wore onions on their belts, which was the style at the time.
_____
*When I moved from Massachusetts to Texas, which at the time didn’t mandate recapture, it was stark how much more choking fumes you got from refueling that I hadn’t experienced for years in MA (even for the same ambient temperature).
August 11, 2022 at 3:12 pm
