Why Drought Makes Flash Flooding Worse

Peter Sinclair
In this experiment Dr Rob Thompson of @UniRdg_Met shows just how long it takes water to soak into parched ground, illustrating why heavy rainfall after a #drought can be dangerous and might lead to flashfloods. @R0b1et @UniRdg_water pic.twitter.com/zbb3xLTXdK— Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) August 10, 2022
In this experiment Dr Rob Thompson of @UniRdg_Met shows just how long it takes water to soak into parched ground, illustrating why heavy rainfall after a #drought can be dangerous and might lead to flashfloods. @R0b1et @UniRdg_water pic.twitter.com/zbb3xLTXdK
In Texas we’d get warnings about the “baked clay” nature of the ground after a prolonged drought, and the likelihood of immediate runoff.
Of course, in places where there was a super high proportion of clay (aka gumbo), great fissures open up as the hydrophilic clay minerals shrink from water loss. Rain on that fills the fissures before it runs off.
August 10, 2022 at 8:33 pm
