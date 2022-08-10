Why Drought Makes Flash Flooding Worse

August 10, 2022

Crock of the Week
  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 10, 2022 at 8:33 pm

    In Texas we’d get warnings about the “baked clay” nature of the ground after a prolonged drought, and the likelihood of immediate runoff.

    Of course, in places where there was a super high proportion of clay (aka gumbo), great fissures open up as the hydrophilic clay minerals shrink from water loss. Rain on that fills the fissures before it runs off.

