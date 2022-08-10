Heartland is Ready for Clean Energy Transition

All is not well in the Heart of America.

I’ve been criss crossing the upper midwest this summer in support of renewable energy, and can confirm what a lot of people already know – things have not been going well in small town America, nor have they for a long time.

Economies have been hollowed out over the last 30 years, communities are hurting, young people are leaving.

And yet these are some of the most beautiful, fruitful, abundant landscapes in the world. What’s the disconnect?

Mostly tax base. Manufacturing has been drawn overseas in recent decades, and nothing has replaced it to supply the economic underpinning for local infrastructure – schools, roads, fire-rescue, law enforcement, senior services, libraries.

The solution, of course, is renewable energy – providing tax base for communities, payments to farmers in good years and bad, keeping farmers on the land, and keeping the agricultural character of local communities.