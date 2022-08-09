Colbert on Inflation Reduction Act

August 9, 2022

Aboe, monologue includes Alex Jones observations.

Below, interview with Senator Chris Murphy. “I knew that our time is running out to do something on climate.”
Dark Brandon meme involved.

    • jimbills Says:

      August 9, 2022 at 9:33 am

      And just as a reminder, NYT yesterday in EVs:
      The New York Times: Electric Cars Are Too Costly for Many, Even With Aid in Climate Bill.

    • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

      August 9, 2022 at 10:45 am

      I can live with that sort of incentive for EV makers.

      • jimbills Says:

        August 9, 2022 at 10:54 am

        Sure, it sounds good on paper, but it will take YEARS for the U.S. to ramp EV battery production up to the necessary levels, therefore years for any of these tax credits to work. Meanwhile, are we sure the tax credits can’t be removed if a Republican wins in 2024?

        I see it as a trick by Manchin. He talked about how he hated the EV tax credit. He must have figured out a way to sabotage it and Schumer was dumb enough to accept it – because it ‘sounds’ good.

        The main point of getting EVs to take over the market is to make them affordable – and what we’re getting is stuff like this:

        Where is the EV Model T?

        https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/tesla-price-increases-model-3-50k/

        Will forcing batteries being made in the U.S. make EVs cheaper?

        • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

          August 9, 2022 at 11:08 am

          Can you imagine requiring ICE vehicles in the US to only run on domestic fuel?

          Will forcing batteries being made in the U.S. make EVs cheaper?

          Forcing batteries to be made in the US is a way to ensure that the US consumers will not be held hostage by a supply dominated by the Chinese. This is a classic national politics rather than consumer issue.

          In a sense, though, Li+ batteries are fungible, in that “virtuous” ones will be shunted to those where the consumer can get a refund/subsidy, and the Chinese-sourced portion can still go to unsubsidized buses and trucks and grid batteries. Businesses would try to leverage as much of that subsidy as possible.

          • jimbills Says:

            August 9, 2022 at 11:17 am

            “Can you imagine requiring ICE vehicles in the US to only run on domestic fuel?”

            No, because U.S. oil demand is almost 2x higher than U.S. oil production.

            I won’t argue the middle paragraph – of course you’re right. But, it’s far from likely to make EVs cheaper to U.S. consumers. China dominates the battery trade for many reasons, but one of them is that they also dominate the mining for them. The U.S. can’t just snap its fingers and voila 100% EV battery production. Many very expensive steps will have to first be taken to even make it possible.

            Last paragraph – again, years for the throughputs of that to work effectively. Those years effectively neuter the EV tax credit in the bill.


