In Ukraine, Russians Using Nuke Plant as Terror Weapon

You can’t threaten people with a solar panel.

New York Times:

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of firing rockets that landed on the grounds of a nuclear power plant that Russia has seized in the south of the country, further raising the risk of an accident at a complex where the United Nations’ nuclear agency has said that the principles of nuclear safety have been violated. A pro-Russian regional official blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

The rockets fired Saturday evening landed near a dry spent fuel storage facility, where 174 casks are stored, each containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel, according to Enerhoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy company. One person was wounded by shrapnel and many windows were damaged.

“Apparently, they aimed specifically at the casks with spent fuel, which are stored in the open near the site of shelling,” the company said in a post on the Telegram social messaging app.

Three radiation detection monitors were damaged so “timely detection and response in case of aggravation of the radiation situation or leakage of radiation from spent nuclear fuel casks are currently impossible,” the post said, adding that a catastrophe was “miraculously avoided.”

Russian forces have controlled the Zaporizhzhia plant since March. A representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, Andrei Yusov, said that Russia was shelling the site to destroy infrastructure and damage power lines that supply electricity to Ukraine’s national grid and, ultimately, to cause a power blackout in the south of the country. There was no independent confirmation of the assertion.

The head of the pro-Russian administration in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had used an Uragan cluster rocket to target the spent fuel storage area and damage administrative buildings.

On Thursday, Russia’s defense ministry said that Ukraine had launched an artillery strike against the plant. During a national television phone-in show on Sunday, the head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said that there was only a three-second delay between the firing and the landing of each shell, using this as evidence that the attack had come from Russian forces nearby.