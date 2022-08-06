Record Droughts in France are an Increasing Pattern

BBC:

The French government has set up a crisis team to tackle a historic drought that has left more than 100 municipalities short of drinking water.

Trucks are taking water to those areas, as “there is nothing left in the pipes”, Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu said.

The prime minister’s office said it was France’s worst recorded drought. Water use is being restricted in 93 regions.

Dry conditions are expected to continue for at least the next two weeks.

The state energy company EDF has had to reduce output at some nuclear power plants, as river temperatures are too high to provide sufficient cooling, AFP news agency reports.

There are fears that the drought – hitting nearly all of mainland France – will reduce crop yields, exacerbating the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.