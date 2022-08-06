Before Sandy Hook, Alex Jones Honed His Craft on Climate Denial August 6, 2022

Looking back a dozen years, I dug out my “Climate Denial Crock of the Week” video from July 28, 2010, which features Alex Jones prominently. Mr Jones has been in the news last couple of weeks, and will be paying a lot of money to the parents of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, which, he told his audience of millions, was a hoax – all those involved, including the dead children, being “crisis actors” bent on a pretext to take your AR-15s, and support some kind of “globalist” plot, apparently.

In 2010, Jones made similar claims about climate science, and charged that climate scientists were “vampires”, and “eugenicist Killers”, who “want to kill you and your family.”

Looking back, we now know that the wealthiest industries the world has ever known started funding sophisticated psychological warfare against American’s trust in science and fact, some 40 or 50 years ago. Whether Jones was knowingly a part of that, or just a talented free lancer who recognized a marketing opportunity early on, I don’t know – but he was able to boost his profile synergistically with the right-wing, Fox News driven science denial megaphone. He even teamed up, as documented above, with other similar scammers like “Lord” Christopher Monckton.

A lot of people I’m sure thought it was a joke and a side show – but here we are.

If you’ve seen some of the video out of the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) conference in Texas this week, you see the result of decades of elevating the most reckless, ruthless, even psychotic voices in service of continued exploitation of fossil fuels, and how that effort has distorted and poisoned our society as thoroughly as it has warped our atmosphere and life support system.

For those who are not following CPAC:



They built a jail and put an actor in it. He’s pretending to be a punished January 6 attacker and he’s weeping.



Marjorie Taylor Greene then made a grand entrance into the jail to offer maternal comfort and prayer to the actor. https://t.co/CiN7RUVl8g — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 5, 2022