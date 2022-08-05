With Sinema On Board, and Major Public Support, Climate Bill has Clear Path. (Knock on Wood)

Data for Progress:

Last week, Senator Joe Manchin announced he reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. To lower costs for families and cut pollution, this bill invests a landmark $369 billion in measures to ramp up clean energy production, create new clean energy technologies and jobs in America, and reduce pollution in disadvantaged communities. Additionally, the bill will keep healthcare costs stable for millions of Americans covered by the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug prices, and ensure that corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share in taxes.

In a new poll, Data for Progress and Climate Power find that voters overwhelmingly back the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bill’s historic investments in clean energy enjoy bipartisan support. We also find that passing the Inflation Reduction Act can help boost Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress in November.

By a +51-point margin, voters support the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill enjoys support from an overwhelming majority of Democrats (95 percent), nearly three-quarters of Independents (73 percent), and over half of Republicans (52 percent).