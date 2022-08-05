Summer’s Weather Whiplash Matches Climate Model Projections August 5, 2022

Weather Whiplash is a symptom of the #climatecrisis. Precipitation was on track this fall, but quickly derailed with extreme heat. Heat = evaporation = dry ground = developing drought. Thanks to @zobe_sb of @WoodwellClimate for the deeper dive ⬇️https://t.co/yuNn7TNs2u pic.twitter.com/FVaZdIT45w — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) August 5, 2022

Above, see KCCI (Des Moines) Chief Meteorologist Chris Gloninger’s report from yesterday describing the “weather whiplash” of intense rains followed by rapidly developing drought.

Compare to my recent conversation with University of Michigan climatologist Julia Cole, where she described what her recent climate modeling has projected for the midwest. Relatively wet areas like the upper midwest are expected to see more large, intense rainfalls, especially in winter and spring, followed by longer gaps in rainfall during summers, which will be warmer, leading to drought.