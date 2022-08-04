Sinema Threatens Climate Bill to Save Loophole for Super Rich

Everyone knows the carried interest loophole is a pure scam that benefits only the super-rich. So why has Sinema opposed closing it? Could it be because she’s a big recipient of Wall Street money? pic.twitter.com/PjtNzFdlCb

Politico:

Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple changes to Democrats’ climate, health care and tax bill, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The Arizona Democrat, who has not weighed in on whether she will vote for the legislation, wants to nix language narrowing the so-called carried interest loophole, which would change the way some investment income is taxed. Cutting that provision would ax $14 billion of the bill’s $739 billion in projected revenue.

Sinema also wants an add. She’d like roughly $5 billion in drought resiliency funding added to the legislation, a key ask for Arizona given the state’s problems with water supply. A Sinema spokesperson declined to comment.