Jones Trial: Holding the Line on Reality
August 4, 2022
“Your beliefs do not make something true. That is what we’re doing here.”
Am I wrong? The Judge in the Alex Jones trial seems to understand her role holding the besieged line on reality.
Alex Jones, of course, has been a major voice in the most extreme, conspiratorial, reality bending wing of climate denial for decades now.
I tried to speak to the damage that Big Fossil’s long term war on trust in science and fact has done to our consensus on what is real in a video last year. Ironically, YouTube put a warning on it, limiting access to all but the most determined.
If you have the patience for a few extra clicks, you can watch it below.
August 4, 2022 at 11:42 am
His ranting embrace of conspiracy theories even while under oath belie his claim during the custody hearing for his children that his on-air persona was just being a “performance artist”.
August 4, 2022 at 2:20 pm
Thanks for this, Peter. Two tidbits to share:
First tidbit: Quote of the Day 8/3/22 Alex Jones to Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Bankston, “This is your Perry Mason moment,” when Bankston reveals in court that Jones’ attorney released two years’ worth of phone texts to Bankston. Big Oops. Love that no less than the ABA Journal uses that QOTD in its headline, https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/in-perry-mason-moment-lawyer-impeaches-alex-jones-with-texts-mistakenly-sent-by-opposing-counsel .
Second tidbit. Well, a whine, actually. Anyone else sick of MSM, Congress, and everyone else still using ‘climate change’ as the euphemism for global warming? GOP Svengali Frank Luntz inveighed upon us all the phrase ‘climate change’ because it implies deniability. From his infamous — and now, itself disavowed by Luntz — memo to the GOP in 2002, “..We have spent the last seven years examining how best to communicate complicated ideas and
controversial subjects. The terminology in the upcoming environmental debate needs refinement, starting with “global warming’’ and ending with environmentalism,’’It’s time for us to start talking about “climate change” instead of global warming and “conservation” instead of preservation.
1. “Climate change’’ is less frightening than “global warming…”
end of rant/