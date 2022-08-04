Jones Trial: Holding the Line on Reality August 4, 2022

“Your beliefs do not make something true. That is what we’re doing here.”

Am I wrong? The Judge in the Alex Jones trial seems to understand her role holding the besieged line on reality.

Alex Jones, of course, has been a major voice in the most extreme, conspiratorial, reality bending wing of climate denial for decades now.

I tried to speak to the damage that Big Fossil’s long term war on trust in science and fact has done to our consensus on what is real in a video last year. Ironically, YouTube put a warning on it, limiting access to all but the most determined.

If you have the patience for a few extra clicks, you can watch it below.