Russians Using Gas as a Weapon, Nuclear Plant as a Shield August 1, 2022

We know that Russia is wielding natural gas as a weapon against democracies the world over, hoping that wild price rises will weaken the will of NATO and the global community to resist a lawless aggressive war.

We’ve seen video of actual shelling of a large Ukrainian nuclear plant. Obviously that has a pretty glaring downside in that it risks sending clouds of radiation downwind into Russia itself. Now the Russians have settled on a more nuanced tactic, hiding and shooting from behind nuclear generators and waste storage, and betting Ukrainians won’t risk a counterstrike.

Tough to use solar panels as a weapon.

You can’t blackmail people with a wind turbine.

Moreover, a distributed grid is more diffuse and resilient, and can’t be destroyed or cut off in one blow, all the more so if communities have widely distributed solar generation and battery storage. The War in Ukraine is showing us something relevant to national security going forward.

New York Times:

NIKOPOL, Ukraine — Along most of the front line in Russia’s war in Ukraine, when one side lets loose with an artillery attack, the other shoots back. But not in Nikopol, a city deep in southern farm country where the Ukrainian military faces a new and vexing obstacle as it prepares for a major counteroffensive: a nuclear power station that the Russian Army has turned into a fortress. Nikopol, controlled by the Ukrainians, lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River. On the opposite bank sits a gigantic nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — that the Russian Army captured in March. The Russians have been firing from the cover of the Zaporizhzhia station since mid-July, Ukrainian military and civilian officials said, sending rockets over the river at Nikopol and other targets. It is, in effect, a free shot. Ukraine cannot unleash volleys of shells in return using American-provided advanced rocket systems, which have silenced Russian guns elsewhere on the front line. Doing so would risk striking one of the six pressurized water reactors or highly radioactive waste in storage. And Russia knows it. “They are hiding there so they cannot be hit,” said Oleksandr Sayuk, the mayor of Nikopol. “Why else would they be at the electrical station? To use such an object as a shield is very dangerous.” Residents have been fleeing Nikopol because of the dangers of both shelling and of a potential radiation leak. And those who remain feel helpless, as if they are targets in a shooting gallery. “We are like condemned prisoners who must just stand still and be shot at,” said Halyna Hrashchenkova, a retiree whose home was hit by Russian artillery. “They shoot at us, and there is nothing we can do.”

I spoke to retired Marine General Richard Zilmer, former Commander of US Forces in Anbar Province, Iraq, who now studies energy security, about this vulnerability a few years ago.

Below, Physicist Prof. Michio Kaku discusses dangers for a nuclear plant in a war zone below.

Times again:

As the counterattack picks up, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant poses a quandary. Russian forces have occupied the nuclear site since March 4 but began using it for artillery strikes only three weeks ago, Ukrainian officials say, about when HIMARS appeared on the battlefield. Shielded from return fire, the Russians are menacing Ukrainian troops advancing toward the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River, one of the last remaining crossing points for Russian resupply. It is a problem Ukraine will have to solve as it moves troops and equipment into the area for the counteroffensive. The Ukrainian Army’s retaliatory options at Nikopol are limited. One tactic it has tried is to execute precision strikes that avoid, as much as possible, the risk of damaging the reactors. On July 22, for instance, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency reported a strike with a kamikaze drone that blew up an antiaircraft installation and a Grad rocket launcher and that killed soldiers in a tent camp about 150 yards from a reactor. The fighting near the power plant has renewed worries that the war will set off a release of radiation in a country chockablock with delicate and dangerous nuclear sites, including Chernobyl, which Russia occupied in March but then abandoned. Last

Friday, a huge, roiling plume of black smoke rose a few miles south of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia, and the Ukrainian military said it had hit a Russian ammunition depot.