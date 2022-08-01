Evergreen Denial Meme. “The World has not warmed Since…..” August 1, 2022

“Two things are infinite – the Universe and Human stupidity – and I’m not sure about the Universe.”

– Albert Einstein

We’re living in the future that scientists accurately predicted 50 years ago, and there are still those refusing to come to grips with it.

Below, a graph of actual global temperatures (heavy black line) along with the projections of various science teams since the 1970s – the accuracy, given the scale of the physics involved, is stunning over 50 years.

Nevertheless, in response to increasing disasters, we’re still seeing the warmed-over “it hasn’t warmed since” meme. My video from 2016 shows how it’s done, above.

The temperature on earth is NOT rising since 2016. Already for six years now. There is no emergency. pic.twitter.com/aNOEh7Sqpq — Drs. H.J. (Harry) de Groot🇺🇦🦬🚜 (@harry59degroot) July 31, 2022