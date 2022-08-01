Evergreen Denial Meme. “The World has not warmed Since…..”
“Two things are infinite – the Universe and Human stupidity – and I’m not sure about the Universe.”
– Albert Einstein
We’re living in the future that scientists accurately predicted 50 years ago, and there are still those refusing to come to grips with it.
Below, a graph of actual global temperatures (heavy black line) along with the projections of various science teams since the 1970s – the accuracy, given the scale of the physics involved, is stunning over 50 years.
Nevertheless, in response to increasing disasters, we’re still seeing the warmed-over “it hasn’t warmed since” meme. My video from 2016 shows how it’s done, above.
I predict another burst of it’s-not-really-warming when we get to the next step in the “escalator” in the next decade or so.