Evergreen Denial Meme. “The World has not warmed Since…..”

August 1, 2022

“Two things are infinite – the Universe and Human stupidity – and I’m not sure about the Universe.”

– Albert Einstein

We’re living in the future that scientists accurately predicted 50 years ago, and there are still those refusing to come to grips with it.
Below, a graph of actual global temperatures (heavy black line) along with the projections of various science teams since the 1970s – the accuracy, given the scale of the physics involved, is stunning over 50 years.

Nevertheless, in response to increasing disasters, we’re still seeing the warmed-over “it hasn’t warmed since” meme. My video from 2016 shows how it’s done, above.

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 1, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I predict another burst of it’s-not-really-warming when we get to the next step in the “escalator” in the next decade or so.

