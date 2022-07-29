New: Missing J6 Texts are From Climate Denial Hatchet Man

July 29, 2022

Washington Post:

Text messages for former President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli are missing for a key period leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to four people briefed on the matter and internal emails.

This discovery of missing records for the senior-most homeland security officials, which has not been previously reported, increases the volume of potential evidence that has vanished regarding the time around the Capitol attack.

What a surprise. Ken Cuccinelli, who, as Virginia Attorney General was widely mocked for his crusade against climate scientist Michael Mann and others, is involved in the cover up of the January 6th Insurrection.

Not a coincidence that climate deniers have been leading in a long term slide into right wing disregard for law.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: