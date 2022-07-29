New: Missing J6 Texts are From Climate Denial Hatchet Man July 29, 2022

Washington Post:

Text messages for former President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli are missing for a key period leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to four people briefed on the matter and internal emails. This discovery of missing records for the senior-most homeland security officials, which has not been previously reported, increases the volume of potential evidence that has vanished regarding the time around the Capitol attack.

What a surprise. Ken Cuccinelli, who, as Virginia Attorney General was widely mocked for his crusade against climate scientist Michael Mann and others, is involved in the cover up of the January 6th Insurrection.

Not a coincidence that climate deniers have been leading in a long term slide into right wing disregard for law.