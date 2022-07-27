Wayward Jet Leaves Extremes in Wake

What connects the present heatwave in the Pacific NW with flooding in Missouri? The jet stream! Large ridge (northward bulge) in the west pumps heat northward while downstream trough (southward bulge) sets up conditions for thunderstorms in the Midwest: pic.twitter.com/s2H54lUy8L

New York Times:

Just three days ago, the River Des Peres, which carries storm water from the city of St. Louis, was “almost bone dry,” the city’s fire chief said, as Missouri experienced what the governor called increasingly dry conditions and the growing threat of serious drought.

Then came record rainfall early Tuesday, drenching parts of St. Louis and other areas of Missouri with up to a foot of rain that quickly transformed interstates and neighborhood streets into roaring rivers that collapsed roofs and forced residents to flee their homes in inflatable boats.

While officials worked to assess the full scope of the damage, Chief Dennis M. Jenkerson of the St. Louis Fire Department said at a news conference on Tuesday that one person who had been pulled from a flooded vehicle had died. There was about 8.5 feet of water in the area, he said.

