Has Manchin Finally Cut a Deal?

Manchin, according to reports, may have accepted a deal brokered by Chuck Schumer – coincidentally he just tested positive for Covid. Is that what it takes?

Washington Post:

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday reached a deal with Democratic leaders on legislation that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change and reduce the federal deficit, a massive potential breakthrough for President Biden’s long-stalled economic agenda.

The new agreement, brokered between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), opens the door for party lawmakers to try to advance the measure in the coming weeks. It caps off months of fierce debate, delay and acrimony, a level of infighting that some Democrats came to see as detrimental to their political fate ahead of this fall’s elections.

Under the deal, Manchin agreed to support roughly $433 billion in new investments, much of which is focused on climate change and energy production. In total, Democrats say their proposal — now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — could lower energy costs, increase clean energy production and reduce carbon emissions roughly 40 percent by 2030.