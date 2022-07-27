A Dead Climate Denial Meme is Dead Again July 27, 2022

Endlessly marveling at the recycling of climate denial memes from the past even as we are living the climate-changed future, which is, well, not so great.

One of the oddest practitioners is “philosopher” Alex Epstein, aka “The smartest guy at the Frat House Kegger”, the most recent fresh-faced darling of the climate denial media. Today, he discovered the “CO2 feeds plants” meme.

If that reminds you of “Brawndo has what plants crave”, well, me too.

The CO2 meme has had a long life in science denial circles, the Competitive Enterprise Institute tried to recycle it in 2006, below.

The science?

EPA:

Higher CO 2 levels can affect crop yields. Some laboratory experiments suggest that elevated CO 2 levels can increase plant growth. However, other factors, such as changing temperatures, ozone, and water and nutrient constraints, may counteract these potential increases in yield. For example, if temperature exceeds a crop’s optimal level, if sufficient water and nutrients are not available, yield increases may be reduced or reversed. Elevated CO 2 has been associated with reduced protein and nitrogen content in alfalfa and soybean plants, resulting in a loss of quality. Reduced grain and forage quality can reduce the ability of pasture and rangeland to support grazing livestock. [1]

Dealing with drought could become a challenge in areas where rising summer temperatures cause soils to become drier. Although increased irrigation might be possible in some places, in other places water supplies may also be reduced, leaving less water available for irrigation when more is needed.

Many weeds, pests, and fungi thrive under warmer temperatures, wetter climates, and increased CO 2 levels. Currently, U.S. farmers spend more than $11 billion per year to fight weeds, which compete with crops for light, water, and nutrients. [1] The ranges and distribution of weeds and pests are likely to increase with climate change. This could cause new problems for farmers’ crops previously unexposed to these species.

levels. Currently, U.S. farmers spend more than $11 billion per year to fight weeds, which compete with crops for light, water, and nutrients. The ranges and distribution of weeds and pests are likely to increase with climate change. This could cause new problems for farmers’ crops previously unexposed to these species. Though rising CO 2 can stimulate plant growth, it also reduces the nutritional value of most food crops. Rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide reduce the concentrations of protein and essential minerals in most plant species, including wheat, soybeans, and rice. This direct effect of rising CO 2 on the nutritional value of crops represents a potential threat to human health. Human health is also threatened by increased pesticide use due to increased pest pressures and reductions in the efficacy of pesticides.[3]

