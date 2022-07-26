Wall Street Journal: Russian May Be Speeding Energy Transition

Wall Street Journal:

Green energy was supposed to be the unreliable one.

The obvious lesson from the state bailout of German utility Uniper agreed UN01 -12.69%▼ on Friday is geopolitical: Russia has turned out to be an untrustworthy partner. But another plotline in this cautionary tale is the shift toward sustainable power sources, which is making fossil fuel markets more brittle and uncertain.

Natural gas was once seen as a safe, reliable fuel that would complement growing supplies of renewable power during the energy transition. Uniper bet the house on Russian sources. When Moscow weaponized energy, the utility was left buying expensive gas on the spot market to replace the shortfall in Russian deliveries. Berlin has stepped in with a total of €15 billion, equivalent to $15.3 billion, in equity and credit lines, prompting wild movements in the stock. It fell almost 8% Monday after a 29% plunge Friday.