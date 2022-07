In Scorching Summer, Michael Mann on a Media Tear July 25, 2022

It would be nice if mass media has finally woken up to the climate emergency. I’m not sure I believe it yet, but certainly at least with the recent string of disasters, a number of outlets seem to have Michael Mann on speed dial, and Mike continues to set the bar as to best communication practice for climate scientists.

Key: “We don’t need magic new technology…what we need is the will..”

A fast-spreading wildfire burning in California on the doorstep of Yosemite National Park has forced thousands to flee their homes.@GeoffRBennett speaks to @MichaelEMann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, about climate change's role. pic.twitter.com/E4JfwkoW1j — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 24, 2022