NYTimes: The Flaws of “Net Zero”
July 22, 2022
“Net Zero” pledges have a teensy problem. The technologies they rely on do not yet exist.
with Peter Sinclair
July 22, 2022 at 7:25 pm
People like the narrator need to learn that this is NOT an “environmental” buzzword. They need to stop saying that. It’s a climate denying delayalist buzzword.
“Net zero”,
offsets, (aka ripoffsets (Joe Romm))
BECCS,
carbon capture,
allegedly non-dirty coal,
carbon prices,
“innovation”
any generation nuclear
talk about a hydrogen economy or any significant reliance on hydrogen or mention of “green” hydrogen (currently .03% of H production & it, like every color H, is mostly used to extract more oil & gas),
population,
Paris,
personal lifestyle solutions,
geoengineering (geoengimagicalism),
unlimited other distractions.
…are other delayalist buzzwords. Every one of them has only one purpose: to delay real climate action.
And to profit the rich.
Two purposes.
And to satisfy the sadistic impulses of the lunatic right wing* by forcing climate activists to fight against all the wealthiest people, corporations, industries, & governments in the world at once.
Amongst the purposes of every one of these…
Call it the breakthrough boys gambit, used by bjorn mcborgerson, Schellenberger, et al, & their camp followers: call yourself some sort of environmentalist or use “eco” in some form, then use it to pedal (oops, TDF Fever) relentlessly right wing frames as solutions instead of what they are, problems.
* sorry for the redundancy.