Italy’s Historic Po River Hit Hard. “We’ve Never seen a drought like this”

July 22, 2022

Massive crop losses. Salt water incursion from Adriatic Sea as Po River flow wanes.

  1. ubrew12 Says:

    July 22, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    “We’ve never seen a drought like this”. It’s hard to know what people hope to gain, now, by referencing the past.

    “This has never happened before”? Welcome to the conversation the rest of us have been having for the last half-century.

