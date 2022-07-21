Can We 3-D Print a Steak?
July 21, 2022
Update on Lab-produced meat.
Progress ongoing. Could be a while.
Below, reminder – Land use map of the US shows the acreage currently going into cattle production.
with Peter Sinclair
July 22, 2022 at 3:01 am
Solar farms should be added as they increase in coverage, but I don’t know how they’d calculate dual-use acreage, as with solar-covered canals or highways or sheep pasture.
July 22, 2022 at 8:03 am
So, we are supposed to make valid scientific decisions based on a clearly deceptive map created by a magazine journalist?
The hyperbole of the anti-meat brigade knows no bounds.
July 22, 2022 at 9:52 am
Eat less meat. Use it for flavoring or smaller servings. Only eat grass fed and lobby for more humane treatment You will be healthier, lose weight and have less dental problems.
