“Don’t Look Up” in Real Life
July 20, 2022
I’m going to try to find the original source for this.
For now, a synopsis.
The maximum temperature reached Tuesday in Coningsby, England — 130 miles north of London — was unlike anything the village had ever observed. It was an outlier in the truest sense: about 9 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) above the previous highest temperature.
That high temperature, 104.5 degrees (40.3 Celsius), shattered the national temperature record for Britain by a lofty 2.9 degrees (1.6 Celsius).
Ordinarily, when temperature records are broken during heat waves, they do so in a few places and by fractional degrees. But on Tuesday, records in the United Kingdom toppled over a vast area and by enormous margins.
The magnitude and extent of Tuesday’s temperatures underscored the exceptional nature of this extreme event — which scientists say would have been impossible without a boost from human-caused climate change.
July 20, 2022 at 8:02 pm
Such temperatures may be normal in places like Kuwait, but the U.K is not geared up to it at all, and is a lot more flammable. Still there are the mad-heads trying to convince the populace everything is normal (they are certainly not firefighters).
“Such posts typically include messages suggesting that the colour of the maps has been changed to red by media or authorities seeking to create panic. ”
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220719-climate-deniers-sow-weather-map-heatwave-misinfo?fbclid=IwAR3t2aLukGAsIgJvEaDxUpU4d7i8fMdiPfGqLDr2zElJRQa_TkF-CWuaH4Q
‘”This is the caption of a post which has gone viral on social media showing two maps of the UK – one purportedly during a previous spell of hot weather, and one apparently ahead of the current record heatwave.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/met-office-heatwave-weather-viral-b2125893.html?fbclid=IwAR0Ie24ehrWL7E29NloxfJjY4X62ox2ZyM10yV8M0k5niskt9VCArLqVpV8
July 21, 2022 at 1:19 am
I wonder how many dogs will die from the heat, and how many people don’t understand how much hotter it can get in a car than the outside temperature.
July 21, 2022 at 2:31 am
Plenty who should know much better >
“Furious police smash window of car with dog trapped inside on ‘hottest day of the year’
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/furious-police-smash-window-car-27509558
July 21, 2022 at 1:28 am
Here’s an unrolled twitter thread from Aidan McGivern, a color-blind UK meteorologist. “I created the Met Office temperature colour scale with help from a colleague.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1548603410785730560.html