“Don’t Look Up” in Real Life

July 20, 2022

I’m going to try to find the original source for this.

For now, a synopsis.

Washington Post:

The maximum temperature reached Tuesday in Coningsby, England — 130 miles north of London — was unlike anything the village had ever observed. It was an outlier in the truest sense: about 9 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) above the previous highest temperature.

That high temperature, 104.5 degrees (40.3 Celsius), shattered the national temperature record for Britain by a lofty 2.9 degrees (1.6 Celsius).

Ordinarily, when temperature records are broken during heat waves, they do so in a few places and by fractional degrees. But on Tuesday, records in the United Kingdom toppled over a vast area and by enormous margins.

The magnitude and extent of Tuesday’s temperatures underscored the exceptional nature of this extreme event — which scientists say would have been impossible without a boost from human-caused climate change.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
4 Comments »

4 Responses to ““Don’t Look Up” in Real Life”

  1. redskylite Says:

    July 20, 2022 at 8:02 pm

    Such temperatures may be normal in places like Kuwait, but the U.K is not geared up to it at all, and is a lot more flammable. Still there are the mad-heads trying to convince the populace everything is normal (they are certainly not firefighters).

    …………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
    “Such posts typically include messages suggesting that the colour of the maps has been changed to red by media or authorities seeking to create panic. ”

    https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220719-climate-deniers-sow-weather-map-heatwave-misinfo?fbclid=IwAR3t2aLukGAsIgJvEaDxUpU4d7i8fMdiPfGqLDr2zElJRQa_TkF-CWuaH4Q

    ———————————————————————————
    ‘”This is the caption of a post which has gone viral on social media showing two maps of the UK – one purportedly during a previous spell of hot weather, and one apparently ahead of the current record heatwave.”

    https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/met-office-heatwave-weather-viral-b2125893.html?fbclid=IwAR0Ie24ehrWL7E29NloxfJjY4X62ox2ZyM10yV8M0k5niskt9VCArLqVpV8

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: