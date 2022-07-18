“The Runway has Melted” July 18, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Flights in and out RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire have been halted because the "runway has melted" in the hot weather, Sky News understands.



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/WduzBmcEIg — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 18, 2022

I’ve posted recently about how, in Greenland, global heating is melting the permafrost and compromising airport runways.

In the UK today today, the heat is just plain melting the runways.