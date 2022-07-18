“The Runway has Melted”
July 18, 2022
I’ve posted recently about how, in Greenland, global heating is melting the permafrost and compromising airport runways.
In the UK today today, the heat is just plain melting the runways.
with Peter Sinclair
July 18, 2022 at 11:41 pm
Not surprising – some of the older folk are reminiscing about the summer of 1976, which was amazing, but 2022 is not comparable.
The BBC’s Analysis Editor Ros Atkins examines why this heatwave is different to many the UK has experienced before.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-62212584
Leicester scientists affiliated to the National Centre for Earth Observation (NCEO), headquartered at Space Park Leicester, have mapped measures of land surface temperature – topping out at 52°C – as measured by the pair of Sentinel-3 satellites in orbit more than 800km (500 miles) above Earth.
https://le.ac.uk/news/2022/july/nceo-hottest-day
July 19, 2022 at 2:03 am
Not only the RAF affected, civilians too. . . .
“The United Kingdom is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave, and some of its infrastructure hasn’t been able to cope. London Luton Airport, a hub for low-cost flights, had to suspend departures and arrivals on Monday after the heat caused a “small section” of runway to lift up, according to a tweet posted to the airport’s account.”
https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/18/23269052/london-luton-airport-brize-norton-runway-heat-damage-rail-travel
July 19, 2022 at 11:21 pm
“If you don’t believe in climate change ask a firefighter who has been on duty in the last two days what they think about it.”
https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/today-gamechanger-says-fire-chief-7354943