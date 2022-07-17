Bernie Sanders on Manchin’s Motives

July 17, 2022

  1. jimbills Says:

    July 17, 2022 at 10:27 pm

    Before some mention that BBB wasn’t enough for climate or the environment, no doubt – it wasn’t, not by a long shot. But it was what was theoretically possible to pass in a Democrat-held Congress and Presidency at this time. It would have been the groundwork for significantly greater expansion in renewables and EV growth that the corporations that build them NEED (not just want). Without its passing, we lose at least a decade that the world, not just our nation, can’t afford to lose. It’s impossible, imo, to overstate what a disaster this is. Politically, viewing the politics of the possible (not a fantasy version of it), this WAS the whole ballgame. I’m not sure how many realize this right now. I’m reasonably certain it will be viewed as such in time.

