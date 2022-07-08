How Texas’ Shaky Grid Could Make Another “Black Swan” for Supply Chains

ERCOT likely to break another record today w/ forecast demand of ~79GW. Right now, 5GW of gas/coal offline, ~20% more than expected. Still, unlikely there will be outages. Expecting ~15GW of renewables at peak including a likely solar record. Monday peak forecast >80GW #txlege pic.twitter.com/giTi1cAxSA

So far this spring and summer, Solar and wind have been saving Texans from another dire grid scenario, but the summer is young.

Yahoo Finance:

Electricity grid problems in the US are a potential “black swan” that could wreak havoc in energy markets, according to Cornerstone Futures research director Brynne Kelly.

In an analyst note, the energy trader argues that failing power grids and electricity shortages could be the next vulnerability in the supply chain for oil and its products, such as gasoline.

Those under-the-surface risks are being overlooked, and that makes them a possible “black swan” — an unpredicted event with a severe impact. While crude oil isn’t much used to generate electricity, power itself is needed to make oil, Kelly noted.

“Said another way, a failing power grid COULD BE the next oil chain supply problem,” she said.

“Problems with power grids across the US and other countries are a potential catalyst for chaos in energy markets that are underappreciated.”

The reliability of the US electricity grid is being taken for granted, Kelly said. But it’s under pressure as the industry goes through a mandated shift from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, and with the peak summer demand ahead.

She pointed to the impact of a rare 2021 winter storm in Uri, Texas, to show how disruption in electricity supply can spread to other sectors. Failures in the state’s ERCOT power grid proved catastrophic for operations there, as the domino effect hit energy producers, as transportation, water and telecoms.

Texas is one of the largest oil-producing states in the US, accounting for 42.7% of crude oil production, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

“A power grid failure on any scale larger than a local one like we saw in Texas, would be, and could be potentially catastrophic,” Kelly said.