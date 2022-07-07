Greenland Update

July 7, 2022

Got to run up Greenland’s longest road today to do some recon.

We’ll be flying tomorrow to our research site at the glacier Issunguata Sermia, and I’ll be off the grid till late sunday or monday.

While we’ll be choppering up there, the way back will be partially on foot, carrying our equipment out, so packing light tonight. Wish it could be lighter, but cameras are heavy.
Took some pictures of the ice sheet edge and the road up there.
I’ve not been in this area in 5 years, and the changes are dramatic.

More on that later.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: