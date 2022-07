Back in Greenland July 5, 2022

Zoning regulation in Greenland: Every airstrip must be in close proximity to 500 foot granite wall.

Touched down in Kangerlussuaq today after 2 days of travel.

It’s been a while, but things are much the same. Quiet today and I’ll be resting up. The international team I’ll be joining, lead by Dr. Marek Stibal, arrives tomorrow.

Kangerlussuaq International Science Support (KISS)

Helpful notation on KISS whiteboard.