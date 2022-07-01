More Responses to SCOTUS-ocolypse July 1, 2022

“Could have been worse” is cold comfort in an extinction event.

Ben Inskeep is Program Director of the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana.

Seeing a lot of Very Serious People On Here trying to parse the West Virginia v. EPA ruling to say EPA can still regulate CO2, use other sections of the CAA or other tools, etc., and that we

I have bad news for you folks.🧵

While in this case SCOTUS did thread a needle, the principles used to justify (1) hearing this moot case and then (2) ruling against the EPA clearly show it doesn’t gaf about enacted legislation, precedent, or deference to expert admin agencies if it can score an ideological win.

If you have been paying attention the past 2 weeks, or the past 2+ decades, it is clear that the majority want to transmogrify our country into radically conservative Christian Theocracy and are not afraid of breaking norms to get there.

Sure, EPA can promulgate new climate regulations on the power sector. But those will also be challenged in court by fossil fuel and ideological interests.

Do you really think that this Supreme Court will uphold those? How could you after the judicial coup we are witnessing.

In Massachusetts v. EPA (2007), the Court ruled 5-4 that EPA must regulate CO2 if its causing climate change. 15 years later, we still have no power sector CO2 rules. And the Court now seems poised to overturn that case the first chance it gets.

So if you are banking on a Joe Biden EPA issuing new stringent CO2 regulations on the scale and timeline that we need, and then SCOTUS upholding those regulations, well, I think that’s a bit naïve and you’re setting yourself up for more disappointment.

Daniel Brown is a photographer/climatologist.

This is the key. SCOTUS has "quietly" opened the flood gates for deregulation. They've left virtually all federal protections vulnerable to legal challenges in lower courts. Without being elected, they've unilaterally set policy triggers with a delayed fuse. https://t.co/kBj50FkQw8 — Daniel Brown (@ClimatoDan) July 1, 2022

Dave Roberts is a well known writer on energy and climate, and produces the Volts newsletter and podcast.

All right, I’m just getting to my computer & reading around, but it sounds like the SCOTUS EPA ruling is about as good (“good”) as could have been hoped for. EPA authority over CO2 remains intact. Regulations just have to be “inside the fenceline.” Of the options …

… that’s about the narrowest one that was on the table.

Nonetheless, it’s worth emphasizing: “major questions” doctrine, which Roberts leans on to strike down the (never-implemented) CPP, is bullshit. Utter Calvinball bullshit. Imagined into being. Rectally extracted.

Kagan’s dissent makes the point fiercely: Congress has been delegating “big” things to agencies from the time of the nation’s founding. There’s no hint in the constitution or in history that it intended to confine agencies to “minor” questions. It’s absolutely made up.

The vagueness of “major questions” is the point: it allows conservative judges to rule against any program they don’t like. There’s no test for major, no metric, no definition — it’s just old-conservative-guy vibes. “Eh … feels major.”

Needless to say, the court’s radicals (as evidenced in their concurrence) are champing at this bit to apply this vibes-based test to all kinds of other agency actions. The doctrine itself may end up doing huge damage. But on this case, at least, it could have been much worse.

Justice Kagan’s dissent is now on my reading list.

Justice Kagan, in dissent:

"The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening." — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) June 30, 2022

The first line of Kagan’s dissent in the EPA case is the headline: "Today, the Court strips the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the power Congress gave it to respond to 'the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.’" — Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) June 30, 2022

The WV v EPA’s newly established “major questions doctrine” upends administrative law and Chevron deference by inserting a new “does this judge feel like this is too big of a deal?” standard before one even evaluates the statutory text. Kagan’s dissent captures it here. pic.twitter.com/2dihGh9xUt — Erin Overturf 🌻 (@erinoverturf) July 1, 2022

This SCOTUS was created on behalf of the fossil fuel industry. They conceived it, funded it, directed it, dragged it over the line. All the "conservative" theocratic dictatorship, end-of-democracy stuff is just collateral damage – the necessary sweeteners for the rubes. — Peter Sinclair (@PeterWSinclair) July 1, 2022