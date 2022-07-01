In Ladakh, Solutions to Climate Change Draw Controversy

July 1, 2022

Fascinating to me – as it’s such a mirror for us in the developing world.

In the Himalayas, the Ladakh region of India – one approach to extending precious water supplies in light of shrinking glaciers is a system of “ice Stupas” or artificial glaciers, which trap water during cold months and dole it out slowly in warmer seasons.
All too predictably, like the climate solutions (solar and wind energy) rolling out over the US heartland, the solution is drawing opposition from those who mistakenly, through misinformation, see it as a threat.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
