GM: How We’ll Make $$ on EVs

June 30, 2022

Not just selling vehicles, selling “services”.

Hot competition for engineers, but maybe 40 percent fewer hours of labor needed for production.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “GM: How We’ll Make $$ on EVs”

  1. tildeb Says:

    June 30, 2022 at 8:22 am

    All of these issues raised in the videos by Bloomberg about GM ‘achieving’ electrification is a ‘Been-there, done-that’ aspect for Tesla, proving once again that legacy ICE industries are not shining examples of the way forward. They seem to have to be dragged kicking and screaming and amply supplied by public money and never-ending media optimism to even catch up to where Tesla already is… reached, it should be noted, without the same level of corporate welfare and in spite of determined effort by the political class and the media they own to vilify all things Tesla. The takeaway is that Tesla is already and at least 7 years ahead of the competition in all ways except in ‘political acceptability’. It’s almost like addressing climate change by mass producing electric vehicles isn’t as important to some in positions of authority as propping up and stroking unionized legacy automakers. I wonder why?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: