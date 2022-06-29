Now Hungary Stops Grain Exports

It’s still June.

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) – Hungary’s 2022 grains crop prospects have been “substantially damaged” by extreme hot weather a nd a lack of rainfall, state news agency MTI reported Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy as saying on Tuesday.

The heatwave has also prompted an earlier than usual start to the nation’s grains harvest, he said.

Hungary, one of East Europe’s top grain producers, ordered a ban on all grains exports in March because of price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian grain crop totalled 13.7 million tonnes last year, down 12% from the previous year, partly because of dry weather conditions.

MTI cited Nagy as saying that farmers have so far reported heat damage on nearly 230,000 hectares, about a tenth of last year’s total grains acreage.