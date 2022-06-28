Andrew Dessler: Why Investors DO Need to Worry About Climate Change June 28, 2022

I posted a few weeks ago about a talk given by a banking executive urging his colleagues not to worry about climate change.

Yesterday, Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M offered a response, above – and of course you don’t really even have to be a physicist to get the depth of delusional thinking and amoral analysis.

New York Times:

HSBC (so named after a founding member Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) is in damage-control mode after a senior executive said policymakers and central bankers had exaggerated the financial risk of climate change.

Stuart Kirk, the head of responsible investing for the bank’s asset management division, last week compared predictions about the negative effects of climate change to “Y2K” theories that a computer glitch would cause havoc at midnight on Jan. 1, 2000.

“There’s always some nut job telling me about the end of the world,” he said at a Financial Times conference in a presentation titled, “Why investors need not worry about climate risk.”

He added: “What bothers me about this one is the amount of work these people make me do. The amount of regulation coming down the pipes. The number of people in my team and at HSBC dealing with financial risk from climate change.” Later in the speech, he said: “Who cares if Miami is six meters underwater in 100 years? Amsterdam has been six meters underwater for ages, and that’s a really nice place. We will cope with it.”

Note: Amsterdam is about 6 feet, not 6 meters, below sea level.

You’ll love the way Kirk predicts in 2100 “we going to be 500 percent Richer”...

This rant from Al Gore showed up shortly after, which appears to be a response.

A rightfully angry @algore speaks about our inaction on climate change.



I share his anger after decades of trying to warn everyone of what we’re doing. https://t.co/uLyC24FjYO — Eric Corey Freed (@ericcoreyfreed) May 27, 2022