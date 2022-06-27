Three Arguments for Climate Optimism (or at least less Pessimism)

with Peter Sinclair
June 27, 2022 at 9:08 am
Here’s a better optimist:
https://ricochet.com/series/the-last-optimist/
June 27, 2022 at 10:10 am
“As soon as we lose hope, we stop action.”
I think it’s the reverse for the majority. Hope is a safety blanket to make us feel better and lets us do what we really want to do in the first place – which is be distracted by things like inflation in gas prices, politics, sports, reality shows, texts from friends, what to have for dinner, and documentaries about goats. It erodes the necessary preconditions to mass action in fighting climate change – the fear that the future will be far worse than now is the only thing motivating the video author’s second point about the increasing protests from groups like Extinction Rebellion.
As soon as we give in to hope, “we” become less focused on action. (The “we” is important there – of course there are individual outliers like Peter and the video author).
Sure, any less amount we emit today is better than emitting that amount. But say we emit 2% less next year, 3% less the following, 4% next, and so on. We’re still emitting 98%, 97%, 96%, and so on. With time, that pushes us into seriously dangerous levels of warming, which the science does suggest will happen. The video author ends the video by suggesting we can still stop 1.5 degrees, and he pretty much loses all credibility with me at that point. He should have said something like 2 degrees warming is better than 5 degrees warming – a true statement, and one that would be warranted by the amount of action and economic trends we’ve seen and currently see – but suggesting 1.5 degrees could still happen with the way things are going is bonkers.
And I’m not certain our descendants will be particularly grateful to us in a 2.5-3.5 degree warmer world that at least we stopped it from being 5 degrees warmer.
June 27, 2022 at 12:01 pm
I have never seen an optimistic perspective that didn’t strike me as likely of making people more comfortable with the water in the pot they are sitting in getting hotter.
June 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm
Exactamundo.
June 27, 2022 at 12:08 pm
Now lets factor in what the Nothing-supreme- about-it Court is about to do to the ability to regulate greenhouse gases