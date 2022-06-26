Greta at Glasonbury June 26, 2022

Apparently BBC blocking actual footage of the speech, I’ll keep looking.

Somerset Live:

Greta Thunberg has told Glastonbury festivalgoers that ‘we have been lied to’ as the ongoing climate crisis continues to worsen. The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon, taking aim at world leaders.

Addressing the vibrant Glastonbury crowd, Thunberg said that “we have been lied to, we have been deprived of our rights as democratic citizens and been left unaware.” She added: “Today our political leaders are allowed to say one thing and do another.”

Later in her short speech, the 19-year-old told the Glastonbury crowd: “We have allowed greed and selfishness the opportunity for a small amount of people to make very large amounts of money. You and I have been given a historic responsibility to set things right.”