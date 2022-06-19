June 19, 2022
A lot of people don’t realize that much of Northern Europe is at the same latitude as Hudson Bay, or Labrador, Canada. The only thing that makes these countries moderate. and habitable is the favorable Atlantic Meriodonal Circulation, commonly known as the Gulf Stream, that sends tropical water to an unreasonably northern latitude.
One thing these countries historically have not had to deal is extreme heat waves, but with climate warming, that is starting to change. Graph below is an eye opener.
June 19, 2022 at 1:28 pm
The AMOC keeps Europe warmer, which made their higher latitudes more livable (and was better for agriculture). If it stopped in a warming world, would that be a relief for them, or would the wacky jet stream keep broiling them periodically?