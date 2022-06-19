June 19, 2022

Extreme heat is now breaking long-standing all-time records in Germany 🇩🇪



Cottbus station in the northeast of the country about 100 km from Berlin has set a new all-time heat record (for any month). The new record is 39.2°C (102.6°F).



Observations here began in 1888. pic.twitter.com/AbqxoZFsGn — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 19, 2022

A lot of people don’t realize that much of Northern Europe is at the same latitude as Hudson Bay, or Labrador, Canada. The only thing that makes these countries moderate. and habitable is the favorable Atlantic Meriodonal Circulation, commonly known as the Gulf Stream, that sends tropical water to an unreasonably northern latitude.

One thing these countries historically have not had to deal is extreme heat waves, but with climate warming, that is starting to change. Graph below is an eye opener.

Vivid depiction of how high temps of 95+°F in Germany–once quite rare–are now occurring in many parts of the nation almost every year. https://t.co/qVl1eUPvLW — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) June 18, 2022