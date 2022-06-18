Heat Waves Link Up Across Continents June 18, 2022

..eerily matching the pattern we identified in our 2020 @NatureClimate paper as a recurrent mode of the NH summer circulation. @OxfordAOPP (https://t.co/2wWAeeIApn). Fig. below shows the wave-7 pattern in 300mb v-winds and T-anomalies based on ~50 events (1960-2014 ERA-5). pic.twitter.com/DYfDKqA2Ci — Kai Kornhuber (@KKornhuber) June 18, 2022

NPR:

A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is bringing much of Western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures Friday exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from London to Paris.

Meteorologists say the unusually early heat wave is a sign of what’s to come as global warming continues, moving up in the calendar the temperatures that Europe would previously have seen only in July and August.

“In some parts of Spain and France, temperatures are more than 10 degrees higher — that’s huge — than the average for this time of year,” Clare Nullis, a spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, said.

In France, some 18 million people woke to heat wave alerts affecting about a third of the country Friday. Forest fire warnings were issued from the Pyrenees in the south to the Paris region.

53 Celsius equal 127.4 Fahrenheit

Even these temperature highs were not predicted for 2050 and its only 2022

We are being cooked

As world elite demand even more fossil fuels to deal with cost of living crisis but what about life itself

https://t.co/hdVn4cnAIP — GO GREEN (@ECOWARRIORSS) June 18, 2022