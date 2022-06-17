Threats, Intimidation, Nothing New to Climate Scientists June 17, 2022

Just a reminder – the kind of threats and intimidation that the January 6 Committee is uncovering against US Government officials are nothing new to climate scientists. This has been going on for more than a decade, and in fact, the war on science and fact aimed at climate has been a key driver in bringing us to the sad state we are in today.

Below, my video from right after the January 6 event ended up tripping afoul of YouTube’s flawed algorithms because I included examples of a decade of disinformation and the key internet megaphones for threats and lies against scientists. It’s extended to our current tragic response to the Covid pandemic.