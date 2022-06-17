Threats, Intimidation, Nothing New to Climate Scientists

June 17, 2022

Just a reminder – the kind of threats and intimidation that the January 6 Committee is uncovering against US Government officials are nothing new to climate scientists. This has been going on for more than a decade, and in fact, the war on science and fact aimed at climate has been a key driver in bringing us to the sad state we are in today.

Below, my video from right after the January 6 event ended up tripping afoul of YouTube’s flawed algorithms because I included examples of a decade of disinformation and the key internet megaphones for threats and lies against scientists. It’s extended to our current tragic response to the Covid pandemic.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
