As Heat Builds, Grid Stress Turns Deadly

Those massive refrigerators are huge consumes of power.
One very good reason to install solar PV on roofs, including energy storage.
Refrigerators have gotten much more efficient in the past two decades (EnergyStar). The heat wave doesn’t really affect their operation much.
What strikes me is how much larger houses are, and how much cooler people up north want them to be. 78°F is considered hot by their standards.
This is what’s so frustrating about horrible movies like The Day After Tomorrow, with its spectacular disasters and everything going wrong at once.
People don’t appreciate the slow boil that climate change brings, as individual events that are increasingly worse and increasingly more frequent. The Montana people dealing with the flood remarked on dealing with wildfire events last year.
June 17, 2022 at 12:02 pm
June 17, 2022 at 12:27 pm
June 17, 2022 at 12:32 pm
