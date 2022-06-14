Monday Storms Classified as Derecho

June 14, 2022

Chatting with my daughter in Chicago on monday night when the tornado sirens went off.

Big tree come down on her street in Old Town.

WANE – Fort Wayne IN:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A severe storm that blew through northeast Indiana late Monday night, with wind speeds nearly 100 mph, has been officially classified as a derecho.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the storm, which packed the Fort Wayne International Airport’s highest recorded wind gust of 98 mph and left “a significant swath of straight line wind damage” behind it, met the criteria for a derecho. Derechos are widespread, sustained, straight-line wind storms.

The area first became familiar with the weather term “derecho” in June 2012, when straight line winds ripped through the area at a then-record 91 mph and caused substantial widespread damage. Much of the area was left without power for days.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
