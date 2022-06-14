Monday Storms Classified as Derecho June 14, 2022

Last night, the #GOESEast satellite's #lightning mapper tracked the #severe storm that erupted over Chicago and charged across the Midwest.



The supercell produced 90 mph wind gusts and left a trail of damage from northeast Illinois to northwest Indiana pic.twitter.com/2SPnlyM06C — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 14, 2022

Chatting with my daughter in Chicago on monday night when the tornado sirens went off.

Big tree come down on her street in Old Town.

WANE – Fort Wayne IN:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A severe storm that blew through northeast Indiana late Monday night, with wind speeds nearly 100 mph, has been officially classified as a derecho.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the storm, which packed the Fort Wayne International Airport’s highest recorded wind gust of 98 mph and left “a significant swath of straight line wind damage” behind it, met the criteria for a derecho. Derechos are widespread, sustained, straight-line wind storms.

The area first became familiar with the weather term “derecho” in June 2012, when straight line winds ripped through the area at a then-record 91 mph and caused substantial widespread damage. Much of the area was left without power for days.

I’ve been living in downtown Chicago since 1995. This is only the third time I’ve heard the tornado warning sirens go off in the city. pic.twitter.com/cQzwbRxCtW — Therese Flanagan, MA ☮️ (@thereseflanagan) June 14, 2022