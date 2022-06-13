Texas Grid Rattled by Heat June 13, 2022

There is a clear pattern of under-forecasting by #ERCOT in their long term planning. They have underforecast demand in *every single month* this year, by an everage of 8%.



If that holds, in August, we'll need 83.7GW. We're likely not ready for that. #txlege 1/ https://t.co/SuhAHiGTsy — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) June 13, 2022

Record demand on Texas grid yesterday, scattered outages today. Energy twitter following closely.

Andrew Dessler on Twitter:

ERCOT predicted seasonal maximum power (SMP, the hour of highest demand during a season) during June-July-August (JJA) of 77.3 GW. They predict an “extreme” max demand of 81.6 GW.

You can see details of ERCOT’s forecast here: ercot.com/files/docs/202…

Of particular importance, ERCOT’s forecasts are based only on historical temperatures, which we know are not good indicators of the future.

My student Jangho Lee and I have developed power forecasts that use climate models to incorporate the impact of climate change, as well as allow us to take a more statistical view of the future. Here is the probability distribution of JJA 2022 seasonal maximum power (SMP).

Our median estimate is (78.4 GW) is very close to ERCOT’s base case (77.3 GW).

We predict that their “extreme” scenario (81.6 GW) is slightly below our 90th percentile, so we should expect to exceed that about every decade or so.

Note that ERCOT does not provide any probability for their “extreme” scenario, but in a conversation with one of their analysts, he agreed that their “extreme” scenario was about a 90th-percentile event.

We can argue about what an “extreme” scenario is, but you cannot argue that ERCOT has failed to tell people what their “extreme” scenario represents. This seems to be a pretty big oversight on ERCOT’s part and it’s hard not to speculate on why they do that.

In a 1-in-20 year event, demand could reach 83.7 GW and in a 1-in-100 year event (like winter storm Uri), demand could reach 86.4 GW.

The good news is that ERCOT estimates total available power is 91.4 GW. So if all generators produce as expected, there should be enough power.

But, of course, “as expected” does not always occur on the ERCOT grid. Their worst-case scenario for unplanned thermal outages (coal, gas, nuclear) is 13.7 GW and their worst-case scenario for underproduction of renewable power is 9.1 GW.

A loss of 22.8 GW would cause blackouts even on the median SMP. Less severe loss of generation could easily cause blackouts during a 1-in-10 year SMP.

And loss of thermal power seems to be happening more and more frequently.

Instantaneous demand above 75GW, I think for the 1st time ever. Thermal outages now up to 6.4GW. Renewables producing >27.5GW (37%). Looks like solar is curtailed likely due to lack of transmission



Prices relatively low. Would be extremely high w/out #wind & #solar.#txlege https://t.co/2cpvuG607U pic.twitter.com/x5AK51qNAH — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) June 12, 2022

If you look critically at the numbers, you cannot help but feel that our grid is on the ragged edge. It seems like ERCOT should do a better job explaining to people the situation rather than try to tell people that everything is fine.

Next time someone knocks #renewables for variability, remind them of June 13: record heat w/ 78% more gas & coal capacity offline (7.3GW) than expected.



Renewables providing >30GW (!) and would provide more if there was enough transmission.#txlege #energytwitter #txenergy pic.twitter.com/9wDEy1Y7IS — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) June 13, 2022

Looks like wind & solar would have the potential to supply almost half (!) of today's likely record-breaking @ERCOT_ISO load, IF we had the transmission capacity! However, it looks like solar is already getting curtailed b/c the system can't move it all to where is needs to go. pic.twitter.com/C68E6DWDyf — Joshua D. Rhodes (@joshdr83) June 13, 2022