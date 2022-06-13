Peaceful Atom Strikes Again: Iran on Verge of Nuclear Weapon? June 13, 2022

Trump withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal.

What could possibly go wrong?

Raw Story:

Former President Donald Trump is responsible for the end of the nuclear treaty between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

“The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” said Trump in 2018.

He then reimposed sanctions on Iran. Since 2018, Iran has been working on its nuclear weapons program because Trump failed to negotiate anything else before eliminating it.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Sunday that Iran is dangerously close to having nuclear weapons and that they’ll get there if the west doesn’t stop it.

Because they’re so close, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is concerned that the revelation that Iran switched off their surveillance cameras could be the final blow to establishing another agreement that would help stop the nuclearization of Iran.

Even Fox network hosts have come forward admitting that Trump is responsible for the current state of affairs.

National security and military analyst Rebecca Grant warned on Fox News on Sunday that Iran has always wanted the bomb because they hate the United States and Israel.

But host Arthel Neville made it clear: “It sounds like President Trump should not have withdrawn from the deal in the first place back in 2018.“

Grant said that the deal would have expired in five years anyway.

“It wasn’t a strong enough deal,” said Grant.

“It was something,” Neville shot back. “It was something. And 2018 was, 19, 20, 21, 22, four years ago. I mean, it still would be in place. I’m just sayin’.”

CNN:

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Thursday that it will “further complicate” efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran removes cameras that monitor its nuclear program and could lead to “a deepening nuclear crisis and further economic and political isolation for Iran.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier Thursday that Iran will “basically” remove all cameras installed under the 2015 nuclear deal, after the country was censured earlier this week by the IAEA’s Board of Governors for not fully cooperating with the nuclear watchdog.

In a statement, Blinken accused Iran of threatening “further nuclear provocations” and making “further reductions of transparency.”

The top US diplomat called such steps “counterproductive and would further complicate our efforts to return to full implementation” of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The only outcome of such a path will be a deepening nuclear crisis and further economic and political isolation for Iran,” he said. “We continue to press Iran to choose diplomacy and de-escalation instead.”

My video on nuclear plans from 2016 is worth reviewing.

At :55 – Bill Gates: “By 2022, if everything goes well, our demo reactor will be in place.”

See also Mark Jacobson’s assessment of the proliferation threat at 2:53.