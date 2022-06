“Desperate Times” – Will Utah Pump Pacific Water to Great Salt Lake? June 12, 2022

Recent New York Times article sparked a lot of interest in the crisis happening in Utah.

Local coverage here of a frankly, crazy – scheme to pump water from the Pacific into Utah.

No mention of asking people to stop it with the damn lawns already.

Gotta love those assurances that “we’ll just adapt” will be cheaper than actually doing something about the problem.