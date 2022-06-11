We’re Going to Get More Familiar with Heat Waves. Might as Well Start Naming Them. June 11, 2022

Meteorologists are starting to name heat waves the same way they have named Hurricanes, and more recently, Winter Storms. The giant winter storm that caused the deadly Texas blackouts of last year, is referred to as “Uri”.

There’s also talk of rating heat waves for intensity, the way we do Hurricanes and Tornadoes.

Axios:

There’s a growing effort to name and categorize heat waves the way we do hurricanes — to call attention to their significance, alert people to dangerous temperatures and prod public officials into action.

Why it matters: Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather emergency in the U.S. They’re bigger killers than floods, tornadoes or hurricanes — and they’re growing in frequency and intensity due to global warming.

Excessive heat — which hits low-income communities the hardest — doesn’t lend itself to dramatic TV coverage, so people sometimes underestimate the risk.

Proponents of a more formal public warning system say it could save lives and trigger measures like opening community cooling stations and asking people to stay indoors.

#HeatSeason is here! Naming & categorizing heatwaves can save lives & are a gateway to effective, cooling interventions. 🌳🌳#NameTheWave Thank you ⁦@axios! ⁩ ⁦@ArshtRock⁩ https://t.co/8S0BJHdNPV — Kathy Baughman McLeod (@KBMcLeodFLA) June 8, 2022

Driving the news: This month Seville, Spain is poised to become the first city to start naming severe heat waves.

Five other cities — Los Angeles; Miami; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Athens — have also started piloting a similar initiative, using weather data and public health criteria to categorize heat waves.

They’ll use a three-category system that organizers want to standardize. Each city’s system will be tailored to its particular climate.

A “category three” heat wave in L.A., for example, will look and feel quite different from the same designation in Milwaukee.

“Some of the places least accustomed to heat are the most at risk,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (known colloquially as Arsht-Rock), which is spearheading efforts to name and categorize heat waves.

Details: Under the warning system starting up in the six global cities, “category one” is the least severe, while “category three” would be “the top 10% of terrible heat waves,” said Larry Kalkstein, Arsht-Rock’s chief heat science adviser.

“For all three of them, we’d recommend to stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible,” he tells Axios.

Each participating city “has a different set of formulas” that will determine what the categories look like, based in part on their urban structure, Kalkstein said. For example: Philadelphia has lots of brick row homes with black tar roofs that trap heat.

Any of the designations would ideally prompt city pools to open, outdoor sports to be curtailed, emergency heat lines to be activated, and workers to go door-to-door checking on the elderly and at-risk.

Where it stands: Arsht-Rock and its two-year-old Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance are pressing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the World Meteorological Organization to make naming and ranking of heat waves standard practice.

Below, Phoenix Meteorologist Amber Sullins on Heat as the “Silent Killer”.

NPR:

The city of Seville, Spain has announced plans to become the first major city in the world to start naming and categorizing heat waves, the same way tropical storms and hurricanes are named in other parts of the world. The effort is set to begin in 2022

The city’s mayor, Juan Espadas, said in a statement on Monday that he’s proud that Seville, located in one of the hottest regions of Spain, is the first city to start naming and categorizing heat waves. He hopes other cities in the world also take on the idea.

“Extreme heat waves are becoming more frequent and devastating as a direct effect from climate change. Local governments should address the threat heat poses to our populations, particularly the most vulnerable, by raising awareness of heat-health related hazards through evidence based data and science, Espadas said.