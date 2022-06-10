CBS News on Great Salt Lake Crisis

June 10, 2022

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “CBS News on Great Salt Lake Crisis”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    June 10, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    Wikipedia has a page called “List of drying lakes”:
    “A number of natural lakes throughout the world are drying or completely dry due to irrigation or urban use diverting inflow”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_drying_lakes

    Reply
  2. ubrew12 Says:

    June 10, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    “When everyone is rowing in the same direction, we can save this Lake” I really don’t think they can save that lake. Increased evapotranspiration hits everywhere: farms, urban areas, mountains, lakes. The ski resorts will need water (to make snow). The farms will need more water, because the soil and vegetation are having so much more of it sucked out of them by the warmed atmosphere. Likewise the cities. So it will come down to ‘save the farm or save the lake’. I guess we’ll see.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: