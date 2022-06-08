Katey Walter Anthony on Science and Faith June 8, 2022

It’s been a few years since I caught up with Dr. Katey Walter Anthony, probably best known to most folks for her YouTube demonstrations of students in Alaska lighting methane pockets on frozen arctic lakes. (below)

Dr Anthony is one of the most highly respected experts on permafrost and tundra, in particular the many lakes that form as permafrost warms and thaws, and the increase in greenhouse gas production being observed over the arctic.

I’m working on a new update from methane experts, which I hope will be out soon, but I wanted also to talk to Dr Anthony about her new book, Chasing Lakes, which is important not just as a story of science discovery, but also person and spiritual discoveries, that places Dr Anthony along side Katharine Hayhoe as a key scientist willing to speak openly about her Christian faith. That part of our conversation is at the top.