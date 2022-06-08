Climate Denier Clobbered in Cal Primary June 8, 2022

NBC News:

Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom will face Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle in November, NBC News projects.

Under California’s system, the top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to a general election.

Media Matters gives some background:

Climate contrarians Michael Shellenberger and Bjorn Lomborg both got airtime on Fox shows this week to attack Joe Biden’s recent climate plan and promote their new books, which similarly downplay the seriousness of the climate crisis. This claim is wrong, of course, and plays right into the hands of the right-wing media which is all too eager to use their message to delay necessary climate action.

On July 14, Environmental Progress founder Shellenberger appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss Biden’s new climate plan. With his recent book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All in the background behind him, Shellenberger falsely accused renewable energy of being costly and inefficient, lamented why natural gas and nuclear power weren’t taken seriously by the Biden campaign, and accused “United Nations officials and some scientists” of wanting to “control energy and food production around the world.”

Shellenberger nearly edged out by "Lizard People" write-in vote 😆 https://t.co/dG8Uj3geUE — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) June 8, 2022