Storms Hit European Farms, Food Pressure Rising June 7, 2022

Reposting my recent chat with Jeff Masters, in light of continued bad news for food prices.

I was not aware that France is the fourth largest wheat exporter.

Reuters:

PARIS/ROME, June 6 (Reuters) – Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers’ Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, while their counterparts in Italy warned of the impact of drought on crop yields.

Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage in nearly 65 departments of France, affecting wheat as well as fruit crops and vineyards, the FNSEA said in a statement.

“The damage is very significant, with some farms seeing 100% of their crop affected,” the statement said.

The wheat harvest is approaching in France, the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter.

Northern Italian regions such as Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto Adige have also been hit by storms but the main concern in Italy is drought, with another week of high temperatures forecast across much of the country.

Italy has received only half the usual rainfall levels so far in 2022, according to agricultural lobby Coldiretti, which estimates the cost of lost production at close to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and said the Po Valley was hardest hit.