Texas Grid Breaking Summer Demand Records, and It’s Still Spring

with Peter Sinclair
As extreme heat settles in across Texas this week, power demand will skyrocket. @ERCOT_ISO now expecting we eclipse the previous all-time record for summer power demand 4 of the next 5 days. Thankfully, solar/wind production will supply more than 1/4 of that peak demand pic.twitter.com/GwwM5GPBYO— Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) June 6, 2022
Energy twitter riveted on Texas.
Classic example of complementary wind & solar forecast for ERCOT tomorrow, as we've shown is often (but not always) the case: https://t.co/rFUVyM6UZJNote the almost 10 GW of solar output; Texas didn't get its first GW of solar capacity until 2017. Challenge will be transmission. pic.twitter.com/yDYeXhILDt— Daniel Cohan (@cohan_ds) June 6, 2022
This is awful & dangerous. And while it's not a failure of the #ERCOT bulk grid, it is a policy failure nonetheless & highlights the need for better utility regulation. Texas ranked 30th on reliability *before* the February 2021 outages. #txlegehttps://t.co/O5xzropi2B https://t.co/x6OOsjsvM7 pic.twitter.com/G2mnn2EJdZ— Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) June 6, 2022
Blaming Biden for the failed grid in Texas? ERCOT owns all the natural gas and the grid is separate from the rest of the country. The GOP caused this, and is now scapegoating 100% My anger at this shit is through the roof! 😤 https://t.co/l2J49Tr0AB— Nintendo Joe (@TekshowPlays) June 6, 2022
