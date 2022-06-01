Have We Reached Peak Combustion Vehicle? June 1, 2022

Bloomberg:

BloombergNEF published its annual long-term electric vehicle outlook today, a deep look at the future on two, three, four and more wheels. The trends are clear: Despite the challenges of a pandemic, supply-chain crunches and trouble sourcing critical minerals, electric vehicles are eating into the transportation system and taking bigger bites every year.

Before we jump into the future, it’s worth mentioning the present state of EVs. At the end of this year, there will be more than 27 million electric passenger vehicles on the road out of a global fleet of more than 1 billion. There are currently fewer than 2 million electric buses and commercial vehicles plying streets worldwide.

There are also just short of 300 million electric two- and three-wheelers — the scooters, trikes and tuk-tuks that dominate roads in Asia. Electrifying every one of these segments contributes to reducing global oil consumption. Today, it’s these smallest vehicles that are denting oil demand most, although not enough to make global oil consumption fall, at least yet.

Peak ethanol demand is here as light duty fleet electrifies and remaining ICEs become more efficient, shrinking the market for E10 blends, which is bulk of market.



Seems like key opportunity to shift to biomass gasification, harnessing full corn crop (& eventually grasses). https://t.co/hp6nNJX9TQ — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) June 1, 2022

Today’s fleet is a result of yesterday’s habits, so to speak. With another year of global auto sales behind us, we can definitively point to the peak of a more than century-long trend of increasing internal combustion engine car sales.

In 2017, global new vehicle sales reached 87 million, and all but 1.1 million had an engine. That year will end up being the all-time high for deliveries of internal combustion cars. Sales dropped below 82 million in 2019, and in 2020 they plummeted to fewer than 70 million. ICE car sales will probably tick back up, but EVs are the predominant reason total auto sales will get back to where they one were sometime around the middle of the decade.

As sales rise and fall, so shall the fleet. BNEF expects that the world’s fleet of ICE cars, excluding hybrids and plug-in hybrids, will peak at just over 1.2 billion this year, dropping only slightly in 2023. And after that, the decline is marked. By the end of the next decade, the global fleet of cars with an engine, rather than a battery or fuel cell, will be less than half the size it is today.

Electrek:

Bloomberg NEF asserts that the rising cost of batteries will not derail near-term EV adoption. Its researchers write in the report’s executive summary:

Some of the factors that are driving high battery raw material costs – war, inflation, trade friction – are also pushing the price of gasoline and diesel to record highs, which is driving more consumer interest in EVs. Internal combustion engine vehicles are also becoming more expensive to produce. The acceleration in EV adoption means that combustion vehicle sales peaked globally in 2017 and are now in permanent decline. By 2025 passenger ICE sales are 19% below their 2017 peak. Managing the decline while investing in the future is a major challenge for some legacy automakers.

Guardian:

However, Profundo’s analysis suggests that internal combustion engine operations will rapidly become less profitable – and eventually loss-making – because of the increasing carbon costs.

In the UK and EU, for instance, carmakers are now liable for steep fines if they sell too few electric cars. The UK is also considering a zero-emission vehicles mandate, which would mean half of all vehicles must be pure electric by 2028 ahead of a ban on hybrids, which combine a battery with a petrol engine, in 2035.

The analysis, commissioned by Transport & Environment, a Brussels-based thinktank, suggested that the legacy carmakers could increase their market values by a collective €800bn (£680bn) if they accelerated the switch to electric cars.

Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and e-mobility at T&E, said: “A faster transition to electric is not only in the interests of the climate and consumers, it is vital to the financial viability of European automakers.

“EU lawmakers have an obligation to these businesses and workers to support a timely transition. Higher car CO 2 standards than are currently on the table for 2025 and 2030 are key to speeding it up.”

The analysis was based on a sum-of-the-parts calculation, a commonly used technique for investors trying to work out how to value companies. If the electric car operations were valued in line with US electric car pioneer Tesla the shareholder gains could be even higher – even if some influential investors still believe Tesla is overvalued despite falling in value by a third from its peak in November 2021.

The research did warn that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could push back the date when electric cars are more profitable than petrol or diesel by between one and three years, depending on the manufacturer, because of higher battery material costs.